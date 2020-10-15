Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
October 15 2020 6:31pm
01:38

National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia has no new cases of the virus as of Thursday, but as Nova Scotians learn to live with COVID-19, the app is being touted as another way to stay safe. Jesse Thomas has more.

