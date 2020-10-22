Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 12:39 pm
Nova Scotians learn to live with COVID-19, the app is being touted as another way to stay safe.

Four active cases of the coronavirus remain in Nova Scotia, as health officials reported no new cases on Thursday.

The province completed 975 tests for COVID-19 the day prior, and have recorded 106,965 negative test results to date.

Health officials have confirmed 1,097 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Answering your COVID-19 questions, Oct. 22

There have been 1,028 resolved cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital, the province said.

Nova Scotia continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble. Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days upon return to the province.

