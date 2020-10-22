Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Four active cases of the coronavirus remain in Nova Scotia, as health officials reported no new cases on Thursday.

The province completed 975 tests for COVID-19 the day prior, and have recorded 106,965 negative test results to date.

Health officials have confirmed 1,097 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

4:29 Answering your COVID-19 questions, Oct. 22 Answering your COVID-19 questions, Oct. 22

There have been 1,028 resolved cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital, the province said.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble. Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days upon return to the province.