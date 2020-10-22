Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Four active cases of the coronavirus remain in Nova Scotia, as health officials reported no new cases on Thursday.
The province completed 975 tests for COVID-19 the day prior, and have recorded 106,965 negative test results to date.
Health officials have confirmed 1,097 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
There have been 1,028 resolved cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital, the province said.
Nova Scotia continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble. Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days upon return to the province.View link »
