Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 9 2020 6:00pm
02:29

Last call at Gretzky’s bar in Toronto after 27 years

After nearly three decades, the popular Wayne Gretzky’s sports bar at 99 Blue Jays Way has closed its doors, but not before giving a big cheers to “The Great One”. Miranda Anthistle reports.

