Last call at Wayne Gretzky’s sports bar in Toronto after 27 years

After nearly three decades, Wayne Gretzky’s sports bar in Toronto is hanging up its skates to make way for a condo building. Thursday night saw friends and family of the hockey legend celebrating one last time at the eponymous spot.

“I was here 27 years ago for the opening and I’ve been to every big event here over the years. I’m very sad to see it go, very sad,” says longtime patron Peter Walcot.

Gretzky’s has been a popular bar with locals for years, sitting at the corner of Mercer Street and Blue Jays Way with the aptly numbered address of 99 — just like “The Great One’s” jersey. It was announced last summer that a condo building would be taking over the location.

“It’s sad. It’s a Toronto institution and it’s been a part of the city’s fabric for as long as I can remember. It’s a shame it’s going to be torn down for yet another condo,” says one former employee who stopped in to say goodbye.

Nicola Watson lives across the street and says there’s always construction going on in the area, “It’s awful to see such vintage places that have been open for so many years close for another tall building. It’s disappointing.”

Gretzky’s owner, Tom Bitove, says it’s a bittersweet moment. He is also a partner in the condo development and says management had been looking at opening a place closer to Scotiabank Arena. When asked if the sports bar might be re-located in the future, he said “maybe.”

“Never is a long time. I won’t say we will never do it, but at this point in time we haven’t found the right location,” he said.

Bitove recalls the numerous star-studded parties over the years inside Gretzky’s and the big moments they celebrated, like Canada winning gold in hockey at the 2002 Olympics. Wayne Gretzky led the men’s team to victory that year. And it’s his storied career and legacy that drew so many fans to the sports bar over the years.

“Growing up, Wayne Gretzky was my hero and this is a special place to me. It’s always a good time. I’ve celebrated birthdays here and other events. I’m sad it’s ending, but I’ve had a lot of great moments that I’ll cherish till the day I die,” says Marcio Bettencourt, who has several tattoos of Gretzky. He is one of dozens at the bar wearing a number 99 jersey and raising a glass to toast the “The Great One.”

Bitove hopes Gretzky’s will leave a lasting legacy for fans just like its namesake.

“A great experience, no pun intended. … And we had to live up to Wayne’s standards to do that and hopefully we did.”

Management chose to close the bar on Oct. 8, a nod to Gretzky’s father Walter, whose birthday falls on the same date.