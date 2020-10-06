Coronavirus: Nova Scotia’s top doctor provides advice on hosting Thanksgiving amid pandemic
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said on Tuesday that Thanksgiving celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic “are going to have to look different than they have in the past,” and the current requirement remains that “no more than 10 people can be in a close social group together without physically distancing.” Strang added that it’s “critically important that we keep our numbers small.”