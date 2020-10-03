Menu

Canada
October 3 2020 7:14pm
02:08

Teen cycles from Montreal to Toronto to sound the alarm on water quality

A Montreal teen rode his bike from Montreal to Toronto to raise awareness on the lack of clean drinking water in Canada’s Indigenous communities. Phil Carpenter has the story.

