Education September 15 2020 12:13pm 02:54 School starts for students in TDSB amid COVID-19 pandemic Many are concerned as students return to Toronto schools for the first day of school amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Marianne Dimain has more. Toronto District School Board elementary students return to class in staggered reopening plan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7336242/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7336242/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?