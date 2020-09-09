Education September 9 2020 6:49pm 01:51 Lethbridge post-secondary students return to class Students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge College say despite COVID-19 restrictions and changes to classes, the return to school feels surprisingly normal. Emily Olsen reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7325392/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7325392/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?