Crime September 2 2020 2:38pm 00:41 Barrie police release video of 2 arson suspects Police say one of the suspects caught fire following an arson on Welham Road Sunday. Barrie police release video of suspect catching fire after ‘arson’ at motorcycle repair shop <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7312358/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7312358/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?