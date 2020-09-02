Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Crime
September 2 2020 2:38pm
00:41

Barrie police release video of 2 arson suspects

Police say one of the suspects caught fire following an arson on Welham Road Sunday.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home