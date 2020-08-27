B.C. Care Providers Association August 27 2020 7:28pm 02:20 Survey launched on senior visitation restrictions B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie has launched a province-wide survey for family members to give feedback to the provincial government on how the visiting restrictions have affected them. Coronavirus: Survey launched regarding visiting restrictions at B.C. care homes <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7302838/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7302838/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?