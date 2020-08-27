Coronavirus: Survey launched regarding visiting restrictions at B.C. care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Visiting restrictions at senior care homes in B.C. have been under scrutiny by family members who wish to see their loved ones.

“That’s what these elderly people need, they need their family,” said Jennifer Turton-Molgat, an Okanagan resident whose mother lives in a B.C. senior care home.

“They just feel like they’ve been forgotten about.”

Visitation restrictions are very specific. For example, in long-term care, only one designated family member is allowed to visit in a controlled space.

“We really do need to find a way to try and reestablish safe contacts so people can have that connection back again,” said Mike Klassen, CEO of the B.C. Care Providers Association.

“How we do it is a very challenging question.”

Klassen says there’s no doubt that limited contact for seniors is having a detrimental effect on them.

“Research is showing that the disconnection and the lack of family contact are going to lead to a more rapid decline in people’s mental and physical health,“ said Klassen.

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie has launched a province-wide survey for family members to give the government feedback on how the visiting restrictions have affected them.

“Without a doubt, one of the most heartbreaking sacrifices that have been required of seniors and their loved ones has been for the 40,000 or so seniors living in long-term care that went without visits for over three months, and who are still struggling with our revised visit limitations,” said Mackenzie.

The survey will be open until September 30th, and can be found by clicking here.

“We want to keep people safe from COVID-19, but what are we keeping them safe for, if it’s not to enjoy what’s left of their life,” said Mackenzie.

The survey — Staying Apart to Stay Safe: The Impact of Visitor Restrictions on Long Term Care and Assisted Living — will give the provincial government feedback on how families are finding the visitation restrictions, and is hoped to expedite change for more lenient rules.

