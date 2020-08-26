Survey to assess impact of restrictions on B.C. seniors’ homes during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s Seniors Advocate has launched a survey to assess the impact of visitor restrictions in long-term care and assisted living facilities established during the coronavirus pandemic.

Isobel Mackenzie says the impact of the restrictions on many residents and their families has been profound and it’s time for their voices to be heard the province-wide survey.

Starting on March 20, the rules affecting about 40,000 beds meant only those deemed “essential visitors” were allowed.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On June 30 the restrictions were loosened to allow one designated visitor per resident at facilities with a COVID-19 safety plan in place.

The survey is available online until September 30.

Story continues below advertisement