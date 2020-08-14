Cross-country RV trip connects construction chief operating officer with employees during COVID
Canadian companies with sites in different regions are finding ways to cope with travel restrictions. The chief operating officer of Chandos Construction Company has found a unique way to visit his employees while mitigating the risks of COVID-19. He purchased an RV and is making his way across the country engaging with employees with his family in tow. So far, they’ve logged 18,000 kilometres visiting work-sites across Canada.