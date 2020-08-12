Fire Department August 12 2020 3:59pm 00:51 Vehicle fire along Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm A Jeep caught fire along the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the fire was extinguished and that no one was hurt in the blaze. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7269882/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7269882/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?