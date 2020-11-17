Community Outreach November 17 2020 8:50pm 01:21 Kelowna Fire Department gives virtual tour The annual Kelowna Fire Department open house has gone online, and now anyone can watch from the safety of their home. Community reporter Sydney Morton reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7469186/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7469186/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?