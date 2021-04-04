Menu

News

Kelowna fire crews douse Rutland fire, damage contained to balcony

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted April 4, 2021 12:35 pm
An early morning fire was contained to a Rutland balcony.

The accidental balcony blaze in a multi-unit complex in the Kelowna neighbourhood of Rutland was reported around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames with the help of the building’s sprinkler system.

The fire department said only “the furnishings and contents of the balcony” were burnt and “no other units in the complex were damaged.”

In a media release about the fire, Platoon Captain Steve Roshinsky urged people to “fully extinguish smoking material in an appropriate container.”

Kelowna Kelowna Fire Department Rutland Kelowna News Kelowna fire balcony fire Apartment Complex Fire Smoking Material Rutland Balcony Fire

