Kelowna fire crews douse Rutland fire, damage contained to balcony

An early morning fire was contained to a Rutland balcony.

The accidental balcony blaze in a multi-unit complex in the Kelowna neighbourhood of Rutland was reported around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames with the help of the building’s sprinkler system.

The fire department said only “the furnishings and contents of the balcony” were burnt and “no other units in the complex were damaged.”

In a media release about the fire, Platoon Captain Steve Roshinsky urged people to “fully extinguish smoking material in an appropriate container.”

