Canada

Smoking material cause of Saskatoon apartment fire Sunday morning

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Saskatoon fire crews responded to an apartment suite fire on Sunday morning and found the suite filled with smoke and a couch on fire.
Saskatoon fire crews responded to an apartment suite fire on Sunday morning and found the suite filled with smoke and a couch on fire. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

A fire investigator has determined that smoking material was the cause of a fire early Sunday morning at a Saskatoon apartment building.

Saskatoon police and fire crews on scene of fire in Pleasant Hill neighbourhood

Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the fire at 3:14 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of Avenue W North.

When they arrived, fire crews found a suite filled with smoke and a couch on fire.

The fire was brought under control around 3:31 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

Improper disposal of smoking material cause of Saskatoon house fire

Ventilation to remove smoke from the building occurred.

The damage to the suite is determined to be $25,000.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the apartment location was 1100 Avenue W South, the fire department has clarified that it was on 1100 Avenue W North. This story has been updated. 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
