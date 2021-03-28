Smoking material cause of Saskatoon apartment fire Sunday morning

A fire investigator has determined that smoking material was the cause of a fire early Sunday morning at a Saskatoon apartment building.
Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the fire at 3:14 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of Avenue W North.
When they arrived, fire crews found a suite filled with smoke and a couch on fire.
The fire was brought under control around 3:31 a.m., and no injuries were reported.
Ventilation to remove smoke from the building occurred.
Trending Stories
The damage to the suite is determined to be $25,000.
Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the apartment location was 1100 Avenue W South, the fire department has clarified that it was on 1100 Avenue W North. This story has been updated.
Planters are not proper ashtrays cautions Saskatoon Fire Department
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments