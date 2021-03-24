Hamilton firefighters suspect ‘careless smoking’ cause of apartment blaze in city centre

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters believe a multiple-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in Central Hamilton may have been cause by careless smoking.

Hamilton fire says it was called out to 235 Rebecca St. just west of Wellington Street North around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews discovered heavy smoke and visible flames coming from an apartment on the fifth floor.

Read more: Hamilton police investigate crash that killed cyclist on Eastport Drive

The fire was eventually bought under control but not before the apartment sustained approximately $150,000 worth of damage.

“Additional crews were deployed to the floors above the fire as there was heavy smoke migration in both the stairwells and hallways,” Assistant Deputy Chief Burt Lamoureux told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“It took some time for the smoke to be cleared so the residents could return to their units.”

No residents or firefighters were injured in the incident.

HFD crews are working at a multiple alarm structure fire at 235 Rebecca St. Fire is under control but heavy smoke on some floors pic.twitter.com/koFunzopaw — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) March 24, 2021