Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Hamilton firefighters suspect ‘careless smoking’ cause of apartment blaze in city centre

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 12:37 pm
Firefighters battling a multiple-alarm blaze on Rebecca Street in Central Hamilton on March 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Firefighters battling a multiple-alarm blaze on Rebecca Street in Central Hamilton on March 24, 2021. Hamilton Fire

Firefighters believe a multiple-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in Central Hamilton may have been cause by careless smoking.

Hamilton fire says it was called out to 235 Rebecca St. just west of Wellington Street North around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews discovered heavy smoke and visible flames coming from an apartment on the fifth floor.

Read more: Hamilton police investigate crash that killed cyclist on Eastport Drive

The fire was eventually bought under control but not before the apartment sustained approximately $150,000 worth of damage.

“Additional crews were deployed to the floors above the fire as there was heavy smoke migration in both the stairwells and hallways,” Assistant Deputy Chief Burt Lamoureux told Global News.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It took some time for the smoke to be cleared so the residents could return to their units.”

No residents or firefighters were injured in the incident.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton newsHamilton Firecentral hamiltonwellington street northHamilton apartment fireRebecca StreetCathcart streetaprtment fireburt lamoreaux

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers