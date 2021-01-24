Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Suspicious garbage bin fire burns downtown Kelowna building

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted January 24, 2021 11:51 am
Click to play video 'Kelowna Fire Department gives virtual tour' Kelowna Fire Department gives virtual tour
The annual Kelowna Fire WATCH: Department open house has gone online, and now anyone can watch from the safety of their home. – Nov 17, 2020

What started as a garbage bin fire in a downtown Kelowna alley spread to a nearby commercial building on Sunday morning, the Kelowna Fire Department said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze in the 1500 block of Pandosy St. before 4 a.m.

The fire department put out the flames, which did “minor damage to the structure and contents.”

Read more: Overnight garage fire deemed suspicious, says Kelowna Fire Department

No one was inside the building when it caught fire, the fire department said.

The fire department said the blaze is suspicious and fire officials will be investigating along with the police.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaSuspicious FireKelowna Fire DepartmentOkanagan NewsKelowna fireKelowna Newsgarbage bin fireDowntown Kelowna FirePandosy St.
Flyers
More weekly flyers