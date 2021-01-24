Suspicious garbage bin fire burns downtown Kelowna building

Send this page to someone via email

What started as a garbage bin fire in a downtown Kelowna alley spread to a nearby commercial building on Sunday morning, the Kelowna Fire Department said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze in the 1500 block of Pandosy St. before 4 a.m.

The fire department put out the flames, which did “minor damage to the structure and contents.”

No one was inside the building when it caught fire, the fire department said.

The fire department said the blaze is suspicious and fire officials will be investigating along with the police.

