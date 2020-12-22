Menu

Canada

Overnight garage fire deemed suspicious, says Kelowna Fire Department

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 22, 2020 3:40 pm
The Kelowna Fire Department said no one was hurt in an overnight garage fire along the 3500 block of Reekie Road. The home is located up this long driveway.
The Kelowna Fire Department said no one was hurt in an overnight garage fire along the 3500 block of Reekie Road. The home is located up this long driveway.

A suspicious overnight fire that damaged the garage and attic of a Kelowna home on Tuesday is being investigated.

The Kelowna Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire along the 3500 block of Reekie Road, which was first reported at 1:50 a.m.

When crews first arrived, heavy black smoke and flames could be seen extending from the garage of the one-storey residence.

Read more: Kelowna Fire Department urges public to have evacuation plan after fire displaces residents

The fire department said the fire was controlled and kept from extending into the house. It added that one resident and a dog got out safely.

Sixteen firefighters were on scene, along with four fire trucks.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is suspicious and that it’s being investigated by the RCMP.

Police were on scene Tuesday morning.

Click to play video 'B.C. man recognized with bravery award for risking life to help save people from burning home' B.C. man recognized with bravery award for risking life to help save people from burning home
B.C. man recognized with bravery award for risking life to help save people from burning home

 

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPSuspicious FireKelowna Fire DepartmentGarage Fireovernight fire
