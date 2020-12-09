Menu

Canada

Kelowna Fire Department urges public to have evacuation plan after fire displaces residents

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 5:35 pm
The fire was inside of a home in the 2000 block of Union Road in Kelowna.
It’s a reminder that having a family fire evacuation plan can save the lives of loved ones, according to the Kelowna Fire Department.

A kitchen fire in a home in the 2000 block of Union Road in Kelowna has displaced some residents.

“The first arriving officer confirmed there was a working fire in the kitchen of the residence. The fire was quickly extinguished with an interior attack by the engine company,” said Dennis Miller, a Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain.

“Damage was limited to the kitchen area.”

No one was injured in the fire and the residents have been in contact with Emergency Support Services.

The fire is not deemed to be suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department has produced a video on family evacuation plans which can be watched here.

