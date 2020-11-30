West Kelowna Fire Rescue kicks off 23rd annual holiday food drive

The West Kelowna Fire Rescue is helping put meals on the tables of families in need.

“For the last 22 years we have roamed the streets of West Kelowna collecting food on evenings in December, but this year, in order to keep the firefighters safe … we are doing a contactless, COVID-safe drop-off,” said Jason Brolund, West Kelowna Fire Chief.

All donations will go to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, who predicts that there will be a 28-per cent increase in demand for Christmas hampers this year. Meanwhile, the food bank is already helping higher volumes of clients due to the pandemic.

“In years past we would see up to 400 boxes of food being delivered to the food bank as a result of our food drive, so this year we have these storage bins at all four of our fire halls and we hope to put 100 boxes in each,” said Brolund.

Donation depots are set up at Station 31 in Westbank, Station 32 in Lakeview Heights, Station 33 in Rose Valley and Station 34 in Glenrosa.

Brolund has challenged the fire halls in a friendly competition to bring in more donations.

“I challenged the firefighters to decorate the containers and the four stations have taken up the challenge and we have seen some very creative decorations out there on our boxes,” said Brolund.

“They will be judged later this week and the winning hall will receive a prize.”

Non-perishable food donations will be accepted at all four West Kelowna fire rescue stations from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15.

