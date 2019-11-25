Toy Drive Live turns 10 with Global News in partnership with Toronto Fire Fighters’ Toy Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Toy Drive Live is set to celebrate its 10th year with Global News in partnership with the Toronto Fire Fighters at the CF Shops at Don Mills on Dec. 5.

Global News has partnered with the fire fighters for the past 13 years to support the annual Toronto Fire Fighters’ Toy Drive throughout the month of November.

Toy Drive Live, a special family-friendly, festive broadcast celebration is the culmination of the month-long initiative which calls for gifts for children in need.

The milestone event will include Global News anchors Farah Nasser and Alan Carter who will broadcast live from the square and will be joined by Global News personalities Susan Hay and Anthony Farnell, announcers from Corus Radio stations 102.1 The Edge’s Kolter and Meredith, Energy 95.3’s Tucker and Maura, Q107’s Fearless Fred, and Global News Radio 640 Toronto’s Alex Pierson

“For more than 40 years, the Toronto Fire Fighters’ Toy Drive has been helping those in need by providing toys to children and youth across Toronto,” said Rick Berenz, president of the Toronto Fire Fighters’ Toy Drive. “Thanks to the support of Global News, hundreds of thousands of toys have been donated over the last 13 years.”

Those attending are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy in support of the event. Donations can also be made and/or dropped off at any fire station in Toronto.

Toy Drive Live offers children the opportunity to meet Santa Claus along with some of their favourite television characters, including Peppa Pig and George Pig, SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol, PJ Masks, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Cookie Monster and Elmo.

“We are incredibly thankful to our viewers and the entire community who have made our partnership with the Toronto Fire Fighters so successful the past 13 years,” said Mackay Taggart, Regional Director of News, Ontario for Corus Entertainment.

“As we mark a milestone 10th Toy Drive Live, we are very proud to once again help bring joy to children and families across our city this holiday season.”

Toy Drive Live is free of charge and open to the public. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact us at Toydrive@globalnews.ca to find out how you and your colleagues can donate toys and make a difference this holiday season!