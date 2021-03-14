Kelowna firefighters respond to Saturday evening fire at strip mall

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Fire Department said a fire in an office at a Kelowna strip mall was contained by the building’s sprinkler system.

Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at the Spall Plaza on Harvey Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Saturday after someone called 911 to report a fire, the fire department said.

According to the fire department, the blaze was in an office at the back of the building and the sprinkler system prevented the flames from spreading beyond “the office area.”

In a statement, the fire department said the building did sustain “some water damage.”

Fire officials said the fire sparked accidentally.

Story continues below advertisement

1:16 Ice-water rescue: West Kelowna Fire Rescue pulls man from Shannon Lake Ice-water rescue: West Kelowna Fire Rescue pulls man from Shannon Lake – Mar 2, 2021