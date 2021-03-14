Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

Kelowna firefighters respond to Saturday evening fire at strip mall

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 14, 2021 12:32 pm
Click to play video 'Kelowna Fire Department gives virtual tour' Kelowna Fire Department gives virtual tour
WATCH: The annual Kelowna Fire Department open house has gone online, and now anyone can watch from the safety of their home. Community reporter Sydney Morton reports. – Nov 17, 2020

The Kelowna Fire Department said a fire in an office at a Kelowna strip mall was contained by the building’s sprinkler system.

Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at the Spall Plaza on Harvey Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Saturday after someone called 911 to report a fire, the fire department said.

Read more: Fire guts mobile home in West Kelowna, 2 people sent to hospital

According to the fire department, the blaze was in an office at the back of the building and the sprinkler system prevented the flames from spreading beyond “the office area.”

In a statement, the fire department said the building did sustain “some water damage.”

Fire officials said the fire sparked accidentally.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Ice-water rescue: West Kelowna Fire Rescue pulls man from Shannon Lake' Ice-water rescue: West Kelowna Fire Rescue pulls man from Shannon Lake
Ice-water rescue: West Kelowna Fire Rescue pulls man from Shannon Lake – Mar 2, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaFireKelowna Fire DepartmentOkanagan Newsaccidental fireSpall PlazaSpall Plaza Fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers