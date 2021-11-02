Menu

central okanagan
November 2 2021 2:42pm
00:54

Kelowna firefighters extinguish morning house fire

Kelowna firefighters extinguished a fire that severely damaged a home on Fuller Avenue on Tuesday morning.

