Traffic

Firefighters respond to burning Jeep on Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 4:42 pm
Vehicle fire along Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm
WATCH: A Jeep caught fire along the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the fire was extinguished and that no one was hurt in the blaze.

A raging vehicle fire occurred along the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the Jeep sustained serious damage and was towed from the scene after local firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The small inferno happened along the highway shoulder, near Sandy Point Road, around 3:45 p.m.

Read more: Seven-hectare wildfire beside Coquihalla Highway ignited by vehicle fire

Police say the vehicle was not involved in any collision, nor did they receive any reports of injuries related to the fire. They also believe the fire isn’t of a criminal nature.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department said crews from two halls attended the vehicle fire, and that the highway was shut down for a brief period of time.

No cause has been determined, but the fire department said investigators are focusing on the engine compartment.

