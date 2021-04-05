Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Fire
April 5 2021 11:22pm
01:30

Vernon Fire Rescue issues warning to local businesses

The fire department in Vernon is suggesting property owners take steps to keep anything flammable away from buildings after a rash of small fires. Megan Turcato reports.

Advertisement

Video Home