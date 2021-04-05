Menu

Canada

Fire warning issued to businesses in Vernon

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 5, 2021 1:57 pm
Vernon firefighters worked to put out a shopping cart/power pole fire on Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
Vernon firefighters worked to put out a shopping cart/power pole fire on Wednesday evening. Vernon Firefighters Local1517

Vernon Fire Rescue is warning all members of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce of a recent string of fires in the community.

“As a result of the situation, businesses and non-profits are asked to lock their dumpsters and to remove all combustibles away from their buildings, including pallets,” Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce staff wrote in a release.

Read more: Residents displaced following Friday duplex blaze, Vernon Fire Rescue says

Vernon Firefighters Local 1517 posted on its social media page about two incidents of fires its members had to deal with on Wednesday.

A busy night with these dry conditions, a small grass fire and a shopping cart/power pole fire. All were quickly extinguished with no damage done to personal property,” the post read.

Vernon firefighters extinguished a blaze outside of a Vernon business on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Vernon firefighters extinguished a blaze outside of a Vernon business on Wednesday. Vernon Firefighters Local1517

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Truck destroyed by flames near Highway 97 south of Vernon' Truck destroyed by flames near Highway 97 south of Vernon
Truck destroyed by flames near Highway 97 south of Vernon – Sep 7, 2020
OkanaganVernonNorth OkanaganOkanagan FireVernon Fire-RescueNorth Okanagan fireVernon Chamber of commerce

