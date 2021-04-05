Fire warning issued to businesses in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon Fire Rescue is warning all members of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce of a recent string of fires in the community.

“As a result of the situation, businesses and non-profits are asked to lock their dumpsters and to remove all combustibles away from their buildings, including pallets,” Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce staff wrote in a release.

Vernon Firefighters Local 1517 posted on its social media page about two incidents of fires its members had to deal with on Wednesday.

“A busy night with these dry conditions, a small grass fire and a shopping cart/power pole fire. All were quickly extinguished with no damage done to personal property,” the post read.

View image in full screen Vernon firefighters extinguished a blaze outside of a Vernon business on Wednesday. Vernon Firefighters Local1517

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

