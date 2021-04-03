Residents displaced following Friday duplex blaze: Vernon Fire Rescue

Send this page to someone via email

North Okanagan emergency crews extinguished a duplex fire in Vernon on Friday afternoon, but not before the residence sustained heavy smoke damage.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VRFS) said the structure fire happened along the 5000 block of 27th Avenue, and that both units of the duplex were impacted.

“All occupants of the duplex were outside when emergency crews arrived,” said deputy chief Scott Hemstad. “The occupants were assessed by B.C. Ambulance Service members and one person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.”

Vernon Fire said emergency crews quickly knocked down the fire from the entrance area before making their way inside to extinguish hot spots.

“The unit that contained the fire has sustained heavy smoke damage and some fire damage. The adjacent unit has also sustained some smoke damage,” said Hemstad.

Vernon Fire said the fire’s cause is unknown at this time, that it’s under investigation and that all duplex residents will be displaced during the investigation.

The residents are said to be receiving assistance through the city’s emergency support services program.

