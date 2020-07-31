Global News at 10 Saskatoon July 31 2020 7:28pm 01:46 Saskatchewan Rush trade Ben McIntosh to Philadelphia Wings in blockbuster deal The Saskatchewan Rush have dealt forward Ben McIntosh and a trio of draft picks to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for forward Josh Currier and two first-round picks. Saskatchewan Rush trade Ben McIntosh to Philadelphia Wings in blockbuster deal <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7242405/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7242405/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?