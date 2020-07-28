Global News at 10 Saskatoon July 28 2020 8:13pm 01:25 Summer conditions leaving Saskatchewan farmers optimistic heading into harvest Weather has been favourable in Saskatchewan this summer, leaving most crops growing on schedule. Summer conditions leaving Saskatchewan farmers optimistic heading into harvest <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7228289/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7228289/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?