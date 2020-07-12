Global News at 6 Montreal July 12 2020 6:44pm 01:25 Everyday Joe for July 12 With face coverings quickly becoming the norm for all of us, timely reminder on Sunday, from funnyman Joey Elias, “a masks only works if you let it.” And that’s his message in this week’s episode of “Everyday Joe”. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7168689/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7168689/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?