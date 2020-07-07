Global News Hour at 6 BC July 7 2020 10:11pm 02:41 Evacuated homeowners in Cache Creek wait and worry Homeowners in Cache Creek who were evacuated because of possible floodwaters are nervously watching the weather forecast. John Hua reports. Evacuation order, alert remain in place in Cache Creek amid weather concerns <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7151317/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7151317/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?