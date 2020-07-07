Evacuation order, alert remain in place in Cache Creek amid weather concerns

Residents in a dozen properties in the Village of Cache Creek, B.C., remain under evacuation order Tuesday morning.
About 300 people remain under evacuation alert.
The water level in the Bonaparte River has dropped about two to three inches overnight and not much rain fell in the region but there is still concern that rain could trigger water levels to quickly rise.
Groundwater in the region is also a source of flooding and has forced the village to shut down one of its two wells.
Residents are being asked to use water sparingly.
A flood warning remains in place for the Bonaparte River. The B.C. River Forecast Centre says it is approaching a 50-year flow rate but the rate of rise is easing.
Residents are also being advised to stay well back from the river banks.
Flood risk remains a concern throughout much of central British Columbia.
Flood warnings are issued when “river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result,” according to the forecast centre.
