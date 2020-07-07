Global News at 10 Regina July 7 2020 11:05am 01:46 CNIB offers first employment skills camp, advocacy training for teens entering workforce A Regina teen is one of 10 in the province taking part in the first Youth Employment Skills Camp offered by the Canadian National Institute for the Blind. CNIB offers first employment skills camp, advocacy training for teens entering workforce <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7147692/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7147692/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?