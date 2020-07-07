CNIB offers first employment skills camp, advocacy training for teens entering workforce

Send this page to someone via email

While virtual school is out for the summer, 15-year-old Kaitlynn Lenius is continuing to learn in preparation for her next big step: entering the workforce.

The Regina teen is one of 10 in the province taking part in the first Youth Employment Skills (YES) Camp offered by the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB).

The virtual event runs July 6-10 and combines general interview and employment skills training with self-advocacy.

“I can openly say there is a lot of misconceptions in the workplace of blind or partially sighted people and what we are capable of. And I want to educate people that we can and want to work — we just have to do it a little differently,” she said.

Lenius, a singer and multi-instrument musician, is already thinking about a possible career in music.

She said if she became a teacher, there are existing technologies she would discuss with her employer to make the workspace more accessible.

“I’d probably need some sort of program on my phone that I could set up different people’s faces, know who’s walking by when they enter the classroom,” Lenius said.

YES Camp co-ordinator Paige Andreas said knowing how to self-advocate with a potential employer is key in a workforce still dominated by a misunderstanding of people who are blind or partially-sighted.

“There’s many employers who don’t understand how easy it is to make a workplace accessible,” said Andreas, noting accommodations range from a magnifier to larger screens or additional software.

“A big part is talking about how to explain your eye condition in a way that is understandable as well because, in my experience, I’ve explained to multiple potential employers that I have vision loss, and they immediately turn to, ‘oh you’re blind, how are you going to do this?’”

Andreas said while it’s good for job candidates to know their accommodations ahead of an interview, it’s very likely those could change once work begins.

She noted that self-advocacy is important throughout the process, along with an open dialogue in which employers will likely have questions.

“They’re asking because they don’t understand. They don’t understand what it’s like to be in your position and how you could do it. So just be calm and explain it in as much detail as you can so they know you’re capable of the job,” Andreas said.

Employers can be proactive with accessibility: CNIB

While the YES Camp is focused on empowering youth with sight loss, CNIB has long worked to bolster inclusion and accessibility within the workforce.

According to a CNIB survey from 2017, the employment rate among Canadians with vision loss was 28 per cent versus 73 per cent for people without a disability.

Approximately half of Canadians who are blind or partially sighted live on a low income of $20,000 a year or less.

CNIB addressed these barriers in their 2018-2022 strategic plan, which included the YES Camp, Employment Bootcamps, internships at both Saskatchewan CNIB offices and the Come to Work Program.

“So we really want to prepare them for that first job, that first interview,” said Christall Beaudry, the executive director of the CNIB Foundation Saskatchewan.

“So whether it’s getting that volunteer experience, or getting that internship, really want to build their skills and confidence and their independence.”

She noted that CNIB works with partners to help employers with accessibility needs. Still, Beaudry recognized that self-advocacy will be key to education.

“To be able to say, ‘I just need the lighting to change a little bit in order to accommodate my vision,’ or ‘I need a bigger screen in order to see a larger font,’” she said.

“It’s really important for them to learn their voice, and what they need.”

Beaudry added the organization makes cold calls to small and medium-sized businesses and attends employment shows, to advocate for people with sight loss.

She noted that while COVID-19 pandemic has created mass employment issues, it’s also opened up opportunities for the post-coronavirus workforce.

“People are comfortable working from home. Our blind and partially-sighted population is comfortable with the technology being used every day now — Zoom platforms and teleconferencing,” she said.

“Someone may not have to go in the workplace anymore to do the job, they can physically do it from home, and I think that brings opportunity for our clients.”

This week’s Youth Employment Skills Camp is taking place thanks to Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities Project funding through the federal government.