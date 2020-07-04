Winnipeg police say man arrested in connection to impaired driving

Winnipeg police said on Saturday that a 28-year-old man, Carlson Christopher Whiteway, has been arrested for multiple charges, including operation of conveyance while impaired. The incident occurred on Friday, after one vehicle driving against traffic and at high speeds eventually collided into one other vehicle, police said, which then rolled that vehicle into two others. Seven people were transported to hospital, including one with serious injuries. It’s believed all have been released after treatment.