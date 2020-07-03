Global News Hour at 6 BC July 3 2020 8:51pm 01:51 Former Delta teacher faces child pornography charges A former Delta teacher has been charged with three counts of child pornography. 52-year-old Elazar Reshef was charged July 2 after an investigation began in March 2019. Rumina Daya reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7138402/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7138402/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?