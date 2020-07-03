Teacher in Delta, B.C., charged with child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

A Delta, B.C., teacher has been charged with three counts of child pornography.

Elazar Reshef, a 52-year-old Surrey man, was charged July 2 after an investigation began in March 2019.

Surrey’s RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit said in a news release Friday that it received a notification from an electronic service provider that alleged that an account user had child pornography in their possession.

Police said they’re releasing this information because Reshef is a teacher and has direct contact with children.

So far, no Lower Mainland children have been identified as potential victims, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

