Adrian Dix June 26 2020 7:41pm 00:38 B.C. reports one new COVID-19 death at Holy Family Hospital B.C. health officials report 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, June 26 and one additional death at a long-term care home in Vancouver. B.C. reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, one new death <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7115165/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7115165/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?