WATCH ABOVE: David and Collet Stephan were found not criminally responsible in the death of their 18-month-old son in a court case that lasted more than seven years. Now, the acquittal is being appealed by the Crown after Justice Terry Clackson was accused of bias in his decision. Eloise Therien has the details on how his comments regarding the Nigerian medical examiner were considered “irrelevant” and “inflammatory.”