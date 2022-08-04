Menu

Canada

Supreme Court won’t hear appeal in case of Alberta parents who’ve faced 2 trials in son’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2022 10:40 am
WATCH (June 11, 2020): David and Collet Stephan were found not criminally responsible in the death of their 18-month-old son in a court case that lasted more than seven years. Now, the acquittal is being appealed by the Crown after Justice Terry Clackson was accused of bias in his decision. Eloise Therien has the details on how his comments regarding the Nigerian medical examiner were considered “irrelevant” and “inflammatory.” – Jun 11, 2020

The Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear an appeal in a high-profile Alberta case that saw a couple tried twice in the death of their sick toddler.

Read more: Alberta Crown stays charges against David and Collet Stephan in toddler’s death

David and Collet Stephan were accused of not seeking medical attention sooner for their 18-month-old son before he died in 2012.

They testified that they were treating the boy with natural remedies for what they thought was croup.

‘Very clear’ parents in Stephan meningitis trial did not meet necessities of care – Apr 28, 2016

A jury convicted them in 2016 of failing to provide the necessaries of life, but the Supreme Court of Canada overturned that verdict and ordered a second trial.

Read more: David and Collet Stephan hope to appeal Alberta ruling on third trial to top court

A judge hearing the second trial without a jury found them not guilty in 2019.

David and Collet Stephan found not guilty in 2012 death of son – Sep 19, 2019

In March 2021, the Alberta Court of Appeal granted a request by the Crown to overturn that acquittal and ordered another trial.

Crown prosecutors then stayed charges against the Stephans in June 2021, but the application seeking leave to appeal the decision on a third trial was already submitted to the Supreme Court.

Third trial in Lethbridge ordered for David and Collet Stephan in son’s death – Mar 8, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
