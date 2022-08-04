Supreme Court won’t hear appeal in case of Alberta parents who’ve faced 2 trials in son’s death

Send this page to someone via email

The Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear an appeal in a high-profile Alberta case that saw a couple tried twice in the death of their sick toddler.

David and Collet Stephan were accused of not seeking medical attention sooner for their 18-month-old son before he died in 2012.

They testified that they were treating the boy with natural remedies for what they thought was croup.

'Very clear' parents in Stephan meningitis trial did not meet necessities of care – Apr 28, 2016

A jury convicted them in 2016 of failing to provide the necessaries of life, but the Supreme Court of Canada overturned that verdict and ordered a second trial.

A judge hearing the second trial without a jury found them not guilty in 2019.

David and Collet Stephan found not guilty in 2012 death of son – Sep 19, 2019

In March 2021, the Alberta Court of Appeal granted a request by the Crown to overturn that acquittal and ordered another trial.

Crown prosecutors then stayed charges against the Stephans in June 2021, but the application seeking leave to appeal the decision on a third trial was already submitted to the Supreme Court.

Third trial in Lethbridge ordered for David and Collet Stephan in son's death – Mar 8, 2021