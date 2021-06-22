Menu

Crime

Alberta Crown stays charges against David and Collet Stephan in toddler’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2021 7:33 pm
David Stephan and his wife Collet Stephan arrive at court on Thursday, March 10, 2016 in Lethbridge, Alberta. View image in full screen
David Stephan and his wife Collet Stephan arrive at court on Thursday, March 10, 2016 in Lethbridge, Alberta. David Rossiter, The Canadian Press

Crown prosecutors have stayed charges against parents who were facing a third trial in the death of their toddler in southern Alberta.

A lawyer for David and Collet Stephan, Shawn Buckley, says he received a letter from the Crown about the decision.

A copy of the letter directs the Lethbridge court to stay charges against the Stephans of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Alberta Justice could not immediately be reached for comment.

Trending Stories

The Stephans were accused of not seeking medical attention sooner for their 18-month-old son Ezekiel, before he died in 2012.

They testified that they were treating the boy with natural remedies for what they thought was croup.

— More to come…

© 2021 The Canadian Press
