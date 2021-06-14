Menu

Crime

Alberta court of appeal denies request from David and Collet Stephan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2021 3:29 pm
David and Collet Stephan will face a third trial after being charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life following the death of their 18-month-old son Ezekiel. Jenna Freeman reports – Mar 8, 2021

The Court of Appeal of Alberta has rejected a request that a third trial be stayed for a couple accused in their son’s death.

Lawyers for David and Collet Stephan had requested the matter be put on hold while they seek leave to appeal before the Supreme Court of Canada a decision ordering the third trial.

Read more: Judges hearing Alberta Crown appeal of couple’s acquittal in toddler death

Defence lawyer Jason Demers says he is expecting to hear from the high court in August or September on the request to appeal the trial decision.

Trending Stories

The Stephans were convicted in 2016 and found not guilty in a second trial in 2019.

The Alberta Appeal Court earlier this year overturned the acquittal and ordered a third trial.

Read more: Crown appeals not guilty verdict in David and Collet Stephan case

The Stephans testified that they were treating their 18-month-old son, Ezekiel, with natural remedies before he died in 2012 for what they thought was croup.

The couple’s next day in court is set for June 28.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
