Alberta court of appeal denies request from David and Collet Stephan

Send this page to someone via email

The Court of Appeal of Alberta has rejected a request that a third trial be stayed for a couple accused in their son’s death.

Lawyers for David and Collet Stephan had requested the matter be put on hold while they seek leave to appeal before the Supreme Court of Canada a decision ordering the third trial.

Defence lawyer Jason Demers says he is expecting to hear from the high court in August or September on the request to appeal the trial decision.

The Stephans were convicted in 2016 and found not guilty in a second trial in 2019.

The Alberta Appeal Court earlier this year overturned the acquittal and ordered a third trial.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Crown appeals not guilty verdict in David and Collet Stephan case

The Stephans testified that they were treating their 18-month-old son, Ezekiel, with natural remedies before he died in 2012 for what they thought was croup.

The couple’s next day in court is set for June 28.