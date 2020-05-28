Global News Hour at 6 BC May 28 2020 10:49pm 02:01 Personal items of missing man with brain injury found The desperate search for a man with a brain injury who wandered away from a hospital has become more urgent, with the discover of some of his belongings. Catherine Urquhart reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7001095/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7001095/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?