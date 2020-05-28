Menu

Search for missing trauma patient expands after possessions found in Burnaby

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 4:01 pm
New Westminster police are following a new lead in the case of a missing man who walked away from hospital with a head injury.

Gavin Deloes, 41, was in a car crash on Friday and police say he may have suffered head trauma. He left Royal Columbian Hospital alone early on Sunday morning.

READ MORE: ‘He’s the best brother’: Man with head trauma still missing after leaving B.C. hospital

Police say a passerby found a number of personal items belonging to Deloes Wednesday evening in a green space behind the Salvation Army Cariboo Hill Temple.

Those included socks, slippers and a hospital gown, an iPod and mouthwash.

Police say a dog unit searched the area Wednesday night until darkness and challenging terrain became unsafe.

“The New Westminster Police Department, Coquitlam Search and Rescue, and family and friends of Mr. Deloes continue to search the area around the Cariboo Hill Temple today,” said police in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This area is a large green space that includes a trail network that runs between the residential area of Cariboo Heights to the south, Highway 1 to the west, and the Cariboo Temple to the north.”

Deloes is described as five-foot-11 with a slim build, short black hair, and may only be wearing black boxer shorts.

READ MORE: Police search for head-trauma patient who walked out of B.C. hospital in gown, slippers

Deloes was last seen by witnesses around 8:15 a.m. Sunday near Holmes Street and Garfield Street, and then again between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Cariboo Road Christian Fellowship church.

Deloes family says it has many questions about how the man was allowed to leave the hospital alone in a hospital gown and slippers after the crash.

