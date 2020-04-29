Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba announces gradual reopening of non-essential businesses, non-urgent medical procedures, outdoor spaces

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced on Wednesday that due to the efforts of Manitobans to help flatten the COVID-19 curve, the province will begin to “gradually start to get back to business.” Effective May 4, a number of non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen. Outdoor recreational sites, like playgrounds, golf courses and campgrounds, will be subject to eased restrictions, and non-urgent health services, elective surgeries, dentists, orthodontics and physiotherapists will be allowed to operate.