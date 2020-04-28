Health
April 28 2020 5:03pm
00:56

Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto to provide free internet service to vulnerable residents

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced on Tuesday that the city has been able to co-ordinate free temporary internet access for many vulnerable Torontonias during the pandemic, including residents in lower income neighbourhoods, seniors in long-term care homes and clients in many city-operated shelters in partnership with technology and telecommunication companies. The first buildings will begin receiving the service early May.

