Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto gives free mobiles, SIM cards, data plans for eligible residents
Toronto Mayor John Tory announced on Tuesday that the city has distributed free mobile phones, SIM cards and data plans for eligible vulnerable residents through the partnership between the city and Telus Mobility for Good program, the Toronto Police Service, the United Way of Greater Toronto and other community service providers. He said this will help residents stay connected during the time of the pandemic and to access mental health services.