Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec reports an additional 143 deaths, thanks 2,000 doctors for helping in long-term care homes
Quebec Premier François Legault said on Thursday the death toll had risen to 630, but noted while the deaths increased by 143, it was due to a change in the reporting of deaths in the province. He said they were now combining all patient deaths, even those who did not test positive for COVID-19, but had signs they were infected to the total. He added a thank-you to doctors who responded to his calls for help in long-term care homes.